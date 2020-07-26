After Naya Rivera's tragic death this month, many fans, friends and former co-stars have posted messages of love and tributes to the former Glee actress. Now, her ex-husband — the father of her 4-year-old son Josey — actor Ryan Dorsey speaks up for the first time since her passing.

The 37-year-old shared a photo of Naya with their son, watching the sunset, on Instagram. "This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair," he wrote.

"I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for," he continued. "I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up."

He ended his dedication to her, saying, "Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep." Dorsey then thanked everyone who's reached out in support, and told everyone to "Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the time you have with those you care about."

Per People, during the search for Naya at Lake Piru, Dorsey went into the water with her family to try and look for her.