Fashion Week just got a little steamier.

Following the success of their Fall 2020 presentation from earlier this year, Berlin-based design duo Namilia has once again teamed up with Pornhub for their latest "Herotica" capsule collection. Enlisting the help of director Gogy Esparaza and drawing on Pornhub models Asa Akira, Ana Foxxx, Daisy Taylor, Janice Griffith and Rae Lil Black, Namilia shared the predictably-NSFW yet still entertaining video lookbook in what is an actual first for the adult entertainment site.

"We are thrilled to launch the Herotica film along with the Pornhub x Namilia capsule collection," says Pornhub VP, Corey Price. "This is a first for us on many levels, this is the first fashion film we have produced and directed, especially remotely and featuring our talent. It truly embodies our values of female empowerment, creativity and self-expression."

Sharing an SFW cut on Youtube and hosting the explicit cut on Pornhub, the lookbook plays out like a cam girl's Y2K fever dream with models masturbating and sucking on sex toys as they fade in and out a digital backdrop. The capsule collection itself is a decidedly sexed-up take on a Y2K aesthetic, with bedazzled velour tracksuits, a motocross t-shirt dress and a tactical chest harness/ crop top combo.

Featuring a sultry monologue narrated by Asa Akira, Namilia continues to flip the script with their collections going beyond sex positivity to champion a non-patriarchal vision of sexual empowerment. "The cosmos of sexual pleasure has been restricted to a few boring and chauvinistic narratives for the pleasure of the male gaze, up until rather recently," Nan Li of Namilia says. "Porn isn't something existentially male, most women just have been previously excluded from determining the narrative."

Check out the new Herotica capsule collection below: