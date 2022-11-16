More than one million people have already seen Thierry Mugler: Couturissime, the traveling exhibit based on the designer's illustrious career. After stops in Montreal, Germany and Paris, it's New York's turn to play host.

To kick off the final stop of its global tour, Mugler hosted an opening party at the Brooklyn Museum, where club kids, drag queens, fashion luminaries and celebrities gathered to check out the exhibit.

Susanne Bartsch, the ultimate nightlife impresario and close friend of the late Thierry Mugler, curated the night's entertainment lineup in the club-like space, which featured DJs and silhouettes of voguers behind lit screens (a nod to historic '90s Mugler show staple sets), performances by Joey Arias and acrobat, cabaret and burlesque by Amanda Lepore.

Naturally, Casey Cadwallader's illusion mesh catsuits were the night's biggest trend, as seen on everyone from the Clermont Twins to Richie Shazam to Lourdes Leon. Kylie Jenner caused a stir when she showed up in another '90s Mugler Haute Couture number (she wore archive Mugler to the CFDA Awards last week as well).

The exhibit is on view from November 18, 2022 to May 7, 2023 at the Brooklyn Museum and showcases over 100 outfits, most on view for the first time. It will also include accessories, videos, photographs, sketches and a special gallery dedicated to fragrances. See more photos from the opening party in the gallery, below.

Kylie Jenner