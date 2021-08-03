Mr. Porter just made some of the world's rarest menswear finds much more accessible. Launched this week, the luxury retailer unveiled a full on-site standalone marketplace featuring unique collectables from cult brands and established names alike.

Dubbed "Super Mart," the marketplace lives on Mr. Porter.com but features a more curated mix of product, mainly streetwear and T-shirts. Highlights include exclusive pieces from its Undercover MADSTORE, which will be available to buy for the first time outside the brand's iconic Japan pop-up, and a selection of band T-shirts from Tom Hunt's iconic Burned Out archive.

"We are excited to launch Super Mart, a first-of-its-kind project," said Mr. Porter buying director Sam Kershaw. "It's been fantastic for us to work on a large multibrand collection that champions diverse contemporary product from both established and cult brands; many of which have loyal fan bases but not been available on a global scale before."

You'll find several brands that are totally new to Mr. Porter, including Good Morning Tapes, Hatton Labs, Hype Rugs (as well as more familiar names like Acne Studios, Aries and Billionaire Boys Club). Of the 330 products in total, 204 are exclusive to the retailer. See the gallery below for more pieces from Super Mart, available now.