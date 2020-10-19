Back in April, the Russian Fashion Council held the first digital edition of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia after restrictions caused by the pandemic forced them to cancel the live shows for the first time since they debuted in 2000. (The livestreams reportedly reached over 830,000 viewers the first two days.)

This season, the shows are back in a "phygital" format with physical shows, videos and live presentations from different venues around Moscow featuring local and international designers from the UK, US, Peru and Indonesia. Among the new initiatives are a TikTok Fashion Week reality show, a Fashion Fund that will award grants to designers and a virtual Pop-Up Shop.

"The new COVID reality in 2020 offered us an unprecedented opportunity to experiment with the Fashion week format," said Alexander Shumsky, President of Russian Fashion Council. "MBFW Russia is going to become the first fashion week to livestream the shows from 6 locations throughout the globe. This is both technologically and organizationally challenging, and nevertheless, we're starting this project with different cities and countries this season."

This new edition will take place October 19-23 at eight Moscow-based venues simultaneously with livestreams from St. Petersburg, Sochi, Krasnodar, and Yakutsk. Featured designers showcasing their latest collections include Chapurin, Za_Za, Maison Kaleidoscope, Ónoma:, K Titova, Brevno and Lokoto. Check out the video below to livestream all the action from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia.