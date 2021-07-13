It's Emmy nominations day, which means that it's time to form some opinions about all the shows, good and bad, that have gotten us through this shitshow of a year.

For instance: we all obviously hate-watched the entirety of Emily in Paris when it came out on Netflix and debuted a series of questionable bucket hats, novelty iPhone cases and social media marketing strategies. But do we think it's more deserving of a spot on the Best Comedy Series shortlist than, say, Girls5Eva or Desus & Mero? Definitely not. All apologies to that hot fuckboy chef.

Forgiving those aberrations, there are plenty of deserving shows, performers and creatives honored with Emmy nominations this year. We're particularly excited about Pose's Mj Rodriguez making history as the first trans woman in Emmys history to be recognized in a lead acting category (Drama Series) for her work on the show. GLAAD had actually written an open letter to Emmy voters encouraging them to vote for Pose, so it's nice to see. Although, when it comes to queer TV, we would also liked to have seen Veneno and It's a Sin nominated.

Also being rightfully celebrated? The always-funny Bowen Yang, scoring a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series thanks to his memorable first SNL season. We're very happy to see I May Destroy You get nine whole nominations too, after being sorely neglected by the Golden Globes committee.

Other icons of your laptop screen who will be vying for statues: the Mare of Easttown herself, Kate Winslet, chess champion Anya Taylor-Joy, Marvel queens Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn, and Jean Smart (for both Mare and Hacks). And, in a total no-brainer, Regé-Jean Page of Bridgerton fame was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Although weirdly, Phoebe Dynevor was left off the list.

The biggest TV contenders overall are The Mandalorian and The Crown, which scored 24 nominations each. The network with the most nods? HBO, home to the likes of The Flight Attendant, Hacks, Lovecraft Country, and I May Destroy You.

The 2021 Emmy Awards will take place on September 19 in Los Angeles. Read the full list of nominations here.