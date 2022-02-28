Milan Fashion Week returned with a bang this season thanks to the return of big names like Gucci and Bottega Veneta on the official schedule after showing off-calendar for the past few seasons. There were also some new additions like Miss Sohee and Ambush, while heritage label Trussardi showed its first collection under two new buzzy designers. See the biggest highlights, below.

Diesel's First IRL Runway Show Under Glenn Martens Photos courtesy of Diesel

Glenn Martens is hot hot hot right now. After a stellar Y/Project showing in January and an even more incredible debut for Jean Paul Gaultier during couture week, the designer showed his first IRL runway presentation to kick off Milan Fashion Week. Among the highlights were micro mini-skirts, extra large coats and deconstructed denim everything.

Miss Sohee's First Fashion Week Presentation Photos courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Sohee Park, the London-based designer who graduated from Central Saint Martins two years ago and quickly gained a following for her couture creations, held her first-ever IRL presentation during Milan Fashion Week with the support of Dolce & Gabbana. Her dramatic and ornate gowns, intricate embroidery and fantastical headpieces were a huge hit with the Italian and international crowd.

Bottega Veneta's First Collection Under Matthieu Blazy Photos via Getty

In front of a crowd that included Jacob Elordi, Julianne Moore, Tracee Ellis Ross and designers Raf Simons and Pieter Mulier, Matthieu Blazy showed what was undoubtedly the most anticipated event of the week: his first collection for Bottega Veneta after Daniel Lee departed a few months ago. Highlights included tanks and jeans made of leather, full skirts with fringe underneath and tailored coats that curved ever so slightly.

Gucci's First Collab With Adidas Courtesy of Gucci

Rihanna's entrance was the only surprise at Gucci's runway. The brand, which has been staging shows off-schedule for the past few seasons, returned to Milan with a bang and debuted a new collaboration with Adidas, the sportswear giant which just linked up with Prada, among others. The two labels' signature striped motifs played off of each other in the colorful, graphic lineup full of suits, suits and more suits.

Ambush Makes Milan Fashion Week Debut Courtesy of Ambush

Designer Yoon Ahn is revered for her killer accessories and jewelry, and her Milan Fashion Week runway debut was every bit the spectacle that was expected for the beloved designer. A giant orb in the middle of the set with surrounded by drones and robots while sand covered the entire set as whirring sounds of helicopters provided the soundtrack. Highlights included dresses with beaded fringe, heart-shaped bags and and thigh-high Mary Jane buckled platforms.

Trussardi Shows First Collection Under New Creative Directors Courtesy of Trussardi

Trussardi is one of Milan's most traditional and cherished heritage brands, known for its traditional garments and high quality craft. Serhat Isik and Benjamin Alexander Huseby, the designers behind buzzy German label GmbH, are tasked with injecting the brand with their signature underground cool, and their first collection did just that thanks to an all-black palette, short hems and skewed proportions and slick outerwear.

