After enlisting famous names like Lupita Nyong'o, Halle Berry and Kate Hudson on previous occasions, Michael Kors is looking closer to home this season for his annual Watch Hunger Stop campaign, an ongoing initiative with the United Nations World Food Programme.

This year, Kors tapped a group of his employees across all levels of the company to step in front of the camera for the philanthropic project, all of whom volunteered to support the cause. (Notably, brands like Burberry and Acne Studios have all enlisted staffers to front campaign this year.)

"The idea behind Watch Hunger Stop has always been to connect communities — to share and focus our resources, our voices and our attention to solve the problem of hunger," said Kors in a statement. "Now, in the face of this global pandemic, we see just how interconnected we all are, and this reinforced my belief that we all want to do good and make a difference in the world."

"Casting and photographing our employees for this campaign was very special," he added. "People talked about their pride in working on Watch Hunger Stop over the years, and their eagerness to help those in need."

Additionally, the brand released a couple of Watch Hunger Stop 2020 designs — a white organic cotton LOVE T-shirt and a blue denim tote — that are adorned with a specially designed red love heart patch. All profits from the sale of the tee and tote, which you can order now online, will go to the WFP.