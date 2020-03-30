In the wake of social distancing guidelines, big budget photo shoots have basically come to a halt. But while many top photographers are seeing their work take a hit, Mert Alas is using this extra free time to get creative.

The sought-after photographer, known for his collaborative work with Marcus Piggot, is inviting users to DM him their own photos which he will creative direct, edit and post on his Instagram account. (Fittingly, he's calling the photo series "Quarantine Days.")

A few submissions have already been uploaded and include some familiar faces like Marc Jacobs, Liam Payne, Emily Ratajkowski, Colton Haynes, Amber Valletta and Lily Aldridge. The concepts behind their at-home photoshoot include glittery eye makeup and clever booty shots (Jacobs), posing longingly in a shower (Haynes) and hazy black and white portraits (EmRata).

The project is ongoing and photos are being uploaded daily with a different creative, styling and fashion concept selected by Alas. ("You can be a greek god in a dream or hungry vampire in love," he writes.) It's not limited just to celebs, however. Anyone can participate by following the instructions and DMing him your photos. Happy creating!