Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most beloved and sought-after women in music, and now the public obsession has translated to the beauty world. She's officially clinched her first major deal with Revlon as its newest global brand ambassador.

The iconic "Hot Girl Summer" rapper posted the ambassador announcement on her Instagram, teasing big things to come. "I'm so excited to for all of y'all to live bold with me," Megan said in the post, featuring makeup she did herself.

Revlon's official Instagram also posted the announcement, deeming it "Hot Girl news."

In an interview with Allure, Megan said she feels proud to be a Revlon ambassador.

"I've loved Revlon products since I was a kid, and the company has a history that's real close to my heart," Megan said, referencing the 1970 casting of Black supermodel Naomi Sims in advertising, breaking barriers for American cosmetics companies. "To have the opportunity to be that role model and to champion real diversity is something that's real special to me."

Megan has been a brand ambassador before, as a Savage x Fenty ambassador. The lingerie brand made Megan the face of its #SavagexTheeStallion social media campaign, part of Savage x Summer, but quickly caught the attention of Rihanna for Savage x Fenty.

After everything Megan has been through recently, the ambassador announcement is certainly something to celebrate. She will continue to live the Hot Girl lifestyle, no matter what is thrown at her.

"The whole concept of this campaign fits so well with the Hot Girl lifestyle; having fun, being confident, living your truth, and, most important, living boldly," Megan said.