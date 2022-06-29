Have you ever met a friend of your parents that you swear you’ve never seen before and the first words out of their mouth are “I held you as a baby?” Well, Maya Hawke has. Except for Hawke, that "stranger" was Jimmy Fallon.

With the final two episodes of Stranger Things’ fourth season right around the corner, the unofficial queen of nepotism babies graced The Tonight Show yesterday, where the pair talked Volume 2, her music career, her family and abortion rights.

After joking with the host about meeting when she was a child, the actress spoke about how a call to her mom, Uma Thurman, for advice about appearing on the talk show was derailed by a discussion about the Supreme Court ruling.

Hawke mentioned an essay Thurman wrote for the Washington Post last year in which she recounted the difficult decision to get an abortion as a teenager and its impact on her life:

“The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life, one that caused me anguish then and that saddens me even now, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced. Choosing not to keep that early pregnancy allowed me to grow up and become the mother I wanted and needed to be.”

Hawke explained that because of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, people will not only not be able to pursue their dreams like her mother was able to, but face threats to their health, safety and lives.

“I just wanted to say that, you know, fuck the Supreme Court,” said a visibly nervous Hawke. This (censored) exclamation was met with drums, applause and Fallon assuring Hawke that she can “absolutely say that” and thanking her for “saying that message.”

After a couple more bleeped out “fuck the Supreme Court”s and a “rock on” from Hawke, the pair moved on to discuss her new single, “Thérèse,” which dropped today, explaining that it’s inspired by Balthus’ “Thérèse dreaming.”

“It’s a song about the girl in the painting who, in my head, is me,” Hawke said. She then proceeded to fangirl over the first-ever vinyl of her album Moss — her team had one pressed just for Fallon — that comes out in September.

Finally, the pair talked about Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2. Well, as much as they could. Turns out, Hawke doesn’t exactly remember what’s in store for her character — or any for that matter. “I know that I know what happens ... but I don’t remember exactly,” said Hawke, laughing. “I’m so excited to see how it all wraps up.”

In other words, Robin Buckley herself is just as excited as we are to see how it all goes down in these final two episodes.