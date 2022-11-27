Matty Healy is trending on Twitter after kissing fans on stage at The 1975's recent shows.

The first kiss took place on Friday night at the British band's show in Las Vegas. While performing the song "Robbers," Healy pulled a female fan on stage and danced with her a bit before planting a kiss on her mouth, which she reciprocated. Healy followed the stunt up the next day — this time kissing a male fan — during the show in San Diego.

While the identity of the male fan is not yet known, the female fan from the Las Vegas show, whose Twitter name is Isabella, came forward to confirm the kiss was fully consensual. She claims to have shown Healy a message on her phone, which he responded to by inviting her up.

“On a real note I do want to state some facts before we get any farther, i had this on my phone because he mentioned at some point 'I can only make out with you,'" she wrote. "So I did this, he saw it and brought me up, HE ASKED before he kissed me! Also I’m a grown age of 24."

As clips of the kisses circulated, fans took to the internet to point out that Healy had a concert kissing phase in 2014 as well. In 2019, he also kissed a male fan on stage to protest Dubai's anti-LGBT laws. The past weekend's kissing stunts come after he told The Guardian in an interview earlier this month that he has trouble feeling "sexualized by fans."

The 1975 frontman has been making the rounds on the internet for several recent viral moments from the band's tour, which also include Healy yelling at concert staff to help a fan while using an autotune microphone. Earlier this month, he also made headlines when he ate raw meat on stage.

The 1975 plays Monday night in Los Angeles, with more US tour dates scheduled through the end of the year. In 2023, they kick off an international leg with destinations in the United Kingdom, Japan, and beyond.