Matty Healy Deletes Instagram to End His 'Asshole Era'

Zealots of The 1975 have become accustomed to a morning greeting from their idol. Just a simple yet effective “Good morning, guys” from lead singer Matty Healy to fans via Instagram stories. This morning is different.

While on stage, Healy stopped his performance to answer questions shouted at him from the audience, one being “Why did you deactivate?” To which he replied cheekily, “The era of me being a fucking asshole is going to come to an end,” followed by a roar of applause.

Healy went on to say that while he is grateful to be able to do a job he is passionate about, he feels like he is constantly performing. “I can’t perform off stage anymore. I’ve had enough. Haven’t you guys had enough?”

Healy is not known to be the most palatable celebrity, accumulating great controversy on this tour over everything from kissing fans and eating raw meat on stage to condemning other entertainer’s paid meet-and-greets as “disgraceful.”

Most recently, the singer was under fire in February for his appearance on The Adam Friedland Show. In the episode, Healy joins hosts Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen in joking about up-and-coming rapper Ice Spice’s race. The trio guesses that she could be Hawaiian, Inuit or Chinese, followed by racist impressions by the hosts.

The episode was removed from Spotify and Apple Podcasts, leading to speculation that the backlash surrounding the incident may have been the final straw to push Healy into considering what he says before he says it.

Long-time listeners of the band aren’t buying it just yet, hypothesizing that this is just Healy’s dramatized way of promoting another project. Other members of The 1975, Adam Hann, George Daniel and Ross MacDonald have deleted social media accounts alongside their frontman in the past, always to mark a “new era” of music.

“The man just needs a social media break. It’s totally fine. He’s done it before,” said one user in the band’s subreddit. “He will be back when he is ready. Let’s just be happy that he is doing whatever he is gotta do to stay happy and healthy”