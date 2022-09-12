New York City fans of emerging designer Marshall Columbia can shop his latest accessory collection in-person for the entire month of September.

Known for its vibrant, cartoon-like quality, the nostalgia-fueled unisex label is showcasing its most recent plush handbags — as well as shoes created in collaboration with Yume Yume — at HBX New York, the flagship location of Hypebeast's e-commerce and retail platform, for the entire month of September.

On September 8th, during New York Fashion Week, HBX New York transformed its space into a party celebrating the purse collection. It's an exciting moment for the playful, fledgling brand, which has already earned the attention of stars like Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and Hunter Schafer.

Columbia, a Denver native who moved to New York City to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology, launched his namesake label in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, designing his own website and ran his own social media. He previously told PAPER he was inspired by memories of his hometown skate parks, wanting to reclaim their aesthetics through the lens of queer inclusivity.

On display for the month of September, the pop-up shop represents Columbia's desire to create bag for everyone, featuring four brand new bag styles along with new colorways of previous styles.