Last week, the internet's Paris and Nicole, Mark Indelicato and Bailey Edwards, teased their new five-episode web series, Mark & Bailey — a DIY comedy show that sees the queer duo attempting to become famous through archetypal influencer trends.

"For a thousand years, the beauty industry has been one of the biggest polluters on planet earth. Every month there's a new color, product or cotton pad we simply have to have. And Mother Earth is like, dying. Half used palettes, empty lipstick tubes and the skin suit of Jeffree Star are just floating in the Pacific. Enter Mark and Bailey, to set you free from your plastic bondage. Your new favorite beauty gurus are eco friendly and out to prove that beauty is just what you make of it. So crack open your kitchen cabinets, because in honor of Earth Day, the theme this week is throwing stuff on and seeing what sticks. Literally."