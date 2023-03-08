After some speculation, Madonna has confirmed she is, in fact, dating 29-year-old boxer Josh Popper.

On Instagram Stories, the queen of pop shared a photo with Popper, in which the two can be seen kissing in masks and all black outfits. Her caption was puzzling but typical for Madonna's vibe on social media: "Killers who are partying." Ok, sure!

The photo comes a week after Daily Mail reported she'd moved on from her previous boyfriend Andrew Darnell, who was close to Popper's age. He runs a gym in NYC, Bredwinners, and has apparently trained Madonna's children. Insiders claim this is where the two first met, and he even posted evidence to support this fact on Instagram.

If you're wondering why he looks familiar, Popper also made a brief appearance on Bravo's Summer House this season as a guest of a current cast member.

On Instagram, he wrote alongside photos with Madonna: "I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side."

Page Six also revealed last week that Madonna sat ringside at Popper's fight at Classic Car Club at Pier 76 on Friday, March 3. According to the outlet, "We’re told that the superstar kept a low profile in a dressed-down outfit and low baseball cap, and ducked out as soon as Popper’s fight was over."

A source also explained that "Madonna doesn't date losers."