It's nice to know that in the Madonna family household, when it comes to fashion, taste doesn't skip a generation.

Madge and her 16-year-old son, David Banda, were spotted together attending the Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero lightweight title fight in Brooklyn over the weekend sporting matching Adidas ensembles. And while both looks were a knockout, it was Banda's red-and-white striped dress from Gucci's forthcoming collaboration with Adidas that had fans going crazy.

Turns out Banda's look was a callback to an almost identical a dress worn by his mother at the 1993 premiere of Sleepless in Seattle. In a post from Gucci about the "past-meets-present" moment, the label described the look from the upcoming collection as an "archival original was part of an official collaboration between the sportswear brand and Laura Whitcomb of Label NYC and re-envisioned by Alessandro Michele within his Exquisite Gucci collection."

The cute like mother, like son fashion moment should perhaps not come as that big of a surprise given Madonna has said that of her children, Banda is "the one I have the most in common with." Adopted from Malawi in 2006 by Madonna and ex-husband Guy Ritchie, the pop icon spoke about her relationship with Banda to British Vogue in 2019. "I feel like he gets me; he has more of my DNA than any of my children so far."

The WBA World Lightweight Championship isn't even the first time we've seen Banda rocking a dress either. Last year Madonna shared a montage of her son rocking a Mae Couture shirt/ long skirt number around their home, captioning the Instagram post with "Confidence is Everything." If Banda keeps these style moves, it looks like Madge might have another burgeoning young fashion fiend on her hands.