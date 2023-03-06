Getting Ready With Maddie Ziegler for Giambattista Valli's Fashion Show

Maddie Ziegler's turn from teen dance prodigy to actress to fashion world darling has made her one of the most influential young starlets on social media. This season, after a relatively chill NYFW, she went full throttle for the Paris shows, attending everything from Acne Studios to Off-White to Givenchy.

To give us a glimpse of what a typical day looks like at Paris Fashion Week, Ziegler took PAPER behind the scenes for the Giambattista Valli show, a brand known for its feminine, feathered frocks and candy-colored tulle confections. (She called her mint green, scalloped look for the show "chic Tinkerbell.")

She sat front row next to Ciara and Fan Bing Bing to see the designer's Fall 2023 collection, which was inspired by the empress Joséphine de Beauharnais Bonaparte. Check out the rest of Ziegler's photo diary in the gallery, below.

It's all in the details.