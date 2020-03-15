LVMH — the company behind Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Fendi, Dior, Fenty, Celine, and other luxury brands — is making hand sanitizer gels to help with the COVID-19 outbreak in France.

"LVMH will therefore use all the production facilities of its Perfumes and Cosmetic brands in France (Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, and Parfums Givenchy) to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gels from Monday," LVMH said in a statement. "The gels will be delivered free of charge to French health authorities as a priority from this Monday to the Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris."

The statement continued, "Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus."

Over the weekend, France has shutdown businesses and set public restrictions in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. However, grocery stores, pharmacies, as well as other essential vendors remain open. Per the New Straits Times, there have been 91 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country.