How Pornhub Helped Luis De Javier Stage an Epic NYFW Debut

Sprinkled amongst the lineup of models taking the runway at Luis De Javier's first-ever New York fashion show — including Julia Fox, Lourdes Leon and Eartheater — were adult film stars like Asa Akira and Natassia Dreams.





Aria Nathaniel, aka Pornhub Aria (another company ambassador and known in the industry as the "Princess of Pornhub") also walked for the brand. And seated in the front row were representatives from Pornhub including Alex Klein.

But Pornhub's presence at the show was more than some mere one-off collaboration. The adult entertainment behemoth supported De Javier's entire show and made him showing in New York for the first time possible. They also named him as the official designer for the upcoming Pornhub Awards.

"Alex, she’s so incredible, and she's been so supportive," De Javier told PAPER after the show. "She just gets the brand and what I stand for."

The company was equally as praiseful. “His designs embody our shared values of freedom of sexual expression and diversity highlighted throughout this provocative new collection," it said in a statement.

That synergy was evident upon seeing the models come down the runway held in a former synagogue at the Angel Orensanz Foundation. Their sharp shoulders, corsetry and trains in latex, denim and distressed leather were paired with spiked masks and layered chains that conjured a sort of futuristic warrior. Patti Wilson styled the show.

The connection with Pornhub and De Javier was made through PR veteran Kelly Cutrone, who encouraged the designer to come to New York for the big outing (Pornhub is one of Cutrone's clients). Her company People's Revolution also produced his show.

It was a no-brainer for De Javier, who up until that point had only shown in his home base of London. "I think it was a lot of me just me letting go of this feeling that I had to stay in London, because it's where everything started," he says. "My three best friends actually moved here and then I when finally came here I got this feeling as soon as I got off that plane, it was insane."

Indeed, De Javier, whose design sensibility formed during his rave years growing up in Barcelona's queer nightlife scene, was welcomed wholeheartedly by New York's own nightlife vanguard. As he tells it: "I was just like, Let's go get this American dream that everyone's been talking about for ages."