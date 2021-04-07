As we grow more and more optimistic about the idea of a possible return to dancefloors and people begin receiving the vaccine, a race to see who will soundtrack this summer's return is already brewing. That said, there is a strong case to be made for LSDXOXO.
Philly-born, NYC-bred and Berlin-based, DJ and producer LSDXOXO is gearing up for his EP, Dedicated 2 Disrespect, and is celebrating the announcement with the first single off the impending release, "Sick Bitch."
Featuring a sweaty techno beat with springy oscillating synths and a relentless kick, LSDXOXO lays down some sexually explicit vocals that not only captures the artist's distinct sense of humor but brings us that visceral carnal energy that has been a key part of dance music's heritage.
"I wanted to make a Dance Mania pop anthem with vocals that had the playfulness," LSDXOXO says, "and vulgarity of Chicago ghetto house."
Directed by Pe Ferreira and Enantios Dromos Limitrofetelevision, the video feels like a delicious little slice of queer rave counterculture harkening back to LSDXOXO's early days as a part of NYC party collective, GHE20GOTH1K.
Watch the official music video for "Sick Bitch" and stream the single off LSDXOXO's Dedicated 2 Disrespect EP, out May 14th via XL Recordings.
