It turns out that there was a time when Louis Tomlinson found it hard to watch Harry Styles become a superstar.

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming album, the 30-year-old musician reflected on his career so far in a new interview for The Telegraph, in which he admitted that it was difficult for him to watch the stratospheric rise of his former One Direction bandmate.

"I'd be lying if I said it didn't bother me at first," Tomlinson divulged, though he went on to explain it was "only 'cos I didn't know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band."

"But it's not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful," he said of Styles' career trajectory following the band's 2016 breakup.

Tomlinson added, "Because he really fits the mold of a modern star."

As the Faith in the Future singer pointed out, Styles has long moved on from the days when it was just about making number one hits and selling out arenas with Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, as he's gone on to become a critically acclaimed designer, style icon and actor as well starring in films such as Dunkirk, Don't Worry Darling and the highly anticipated My Policeman.

"But I look on Harry like a brother, man," Tomlinson said. "I have a lot of pride for what he's doing."

He later went on to add, "We've lived through such experiences together in One Direction. This bond that we have is for life."



Read Tomlinson's entire interview here.