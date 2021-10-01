Lori Loughlin has a new gig and it's rubbing a lot of people the wrong way.

As you probably already know, the Full House actress and husband Mossimo Giannulli were some of the most infamous participants in the college admissions scandal. Altogether, the couple ended up paying a "college admissions counselor" named William Rick Singer a grand total of $500,000 in order to get daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose into USC as "crew recruits."

However, Loughlin and Giannulli were later arrested on federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, which resulted in the duo earning a respective two-month and five-month prison sentence. Both are still under two years of supervised release, though the Boston Herald reported a judge gave her permission to travel to Canada for work.

Not only that, Deadline reported on Tuesday that Loughlin was returning to her role as Abigail Stanton in Lifetime's upcoming When Calls the Heart spinoff, When Hope Calls. That said, the news has been met with ample online criticism from those saying her privilege allowed her to avoid real consequences.

"Hollywood: The Land of No Consequences for Your Actions," as one person said, with a second tweeting, "That privilege is nice isn't it?"

Meanwhile, other commenters wrote that "the elite don't live by the same rules," before pointing out that "any other normal person would struggle after doing prison time."

"There are people who struggle to get employment after being incarcerated and don't have the luxury of being able to leave their state/province," a fourth noted. "The fact she's allowed to leave the country is appalling. White privilege and wealth at it's [sic] finest."

Echoing that sentiment were a number of BIPOC who explained that Loughlin's white privilege was what allowed her a quick and easy transition back to her normal life, saying things like, "I guess everything is easier when you're a rich white woman."

"This wouldn't be the case if she was BIPOC," as another Twitter user observed, as one person added, "Watch whiteness work, as @Deray says."

Loughlin has yet to respond to the backlash.