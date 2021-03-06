Lola Bunny has a brand new look, and the internet has a lot of thoughts.
On Thursday, Entertainment Weekly dropped the first look at the upcoming Space Jam sequel, featuring LeBron James and an ensemble of iconic Looney Tunes characters.
However, it didn't take long for people to realize that Lola — the sole female member of the Tune Squad — underwent a pretty significant makeover from the original 1996 depiction, which saw her outfitted in short shorts and a skimpy crop top that showed off her curvaceous figure. And needless to say, the vast majority of Twitter wasn't really sure what to make of Lola's new look.
According to EW, Space Jam 2 director Malcolm D. Lee was caught off guard by her "very sexualized" appearance and decided to change it to "reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters," especially since Lola is now apparently the Tune Squad's "best non-LeBron player." However, some people pointed out that as a modern woman, Lola could "be a Bimbo and still be a feminist icon," while others suggested that Space Jam 2 could've kept her "smokin' hot but had the guy cartoons able to handle it & act normal."
"I don't care that Lola Bunny is dressed less sexy in Space Jam 2," as another person said, "But I am unbelievably exhausted by the idea that the way you communicate that a female character is to be taken seriously is by removing her boobs."
Meanwhile, podcast host Akilah Hughes wrote, "WHY ARE WE ACTING LIKE HAVING BIG BOOBS IS SHALLOW SOME PEOPLE ARE STACKED YALL NONE OF THESE RABBITS PLAY BASKETBALL."
For the most part though, Lola's new look has been met with a near-endless supply of memes and jokes, ranging from the semi-serious to completely absurd. Which leaves us with only one question: Who knew cartoon boobs would be such a hot topic?
Check out a few of our favorite reactions to the news, below.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web