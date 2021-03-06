Lola Bunny has a brand new look, and the internet has a lot of thoughts.

On Thursday, Entertainment Weekly dropped the first look at the upcoming Space Jam sequel, featuring LeBron James and an ensemble of iconic Looney Tunes characters.

However, it didn't take long for people to realize that Lola — the sole female member of the Tune Squad — underwent a pretty significant makeover from the original 1996 depiction, which saw her outfitted in short shorts and a skimpy crop top that showed off her curvaceous figure. And needless to say, the vast majority of Twitter wasn't really sure what to make of Lola's new look.

According to EW, Space Jam 2 director Malcolm D. Lee was caught off guard by her "very sexualized" appearance and decided to change it to "reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters," especially since Lola is now apparently the Tune Squad's "best non-LeBron player." However, some people pointed out that as a modern woman, Lola could "be a Bimbo and still be a feminist icon," while others suggested that Space Jam 2 could've kept her "smokin' hot but had the guy cartoons able to handle it & act normal."

"I don't care that Lola Bunny is dressed less sexy in Space Jam 2," as another person said, "But I am unbelievably exhausted by the idea that the way you communicate that a female character is to be taken seriously is by removing her boobs."

Meanwhile, podcast host Akilah Hughes wrote, "WHY ARE WE ACTING LIKE HAVING BIG BOOBS IS SHALLOW SOME PEOPLE ARE STACKED YALL NONE OF THESE RABBITS PLAY BASKETBALL."

Lola Bunny can be a Bimbo and still be a feminist icon — Mary🍄🐛 (thesis brainrot) (@MaryKarberg) March 4, 2021

What if they kept Lola Bunny smokin’ hot but had the guy cartoons able to handle it & act normal — 'Ol Katie Tweetin For Two (@katebarstool) March 5, 2021

I don’t care that Lola Bunny is dressed less sexy in Space Jam 2 but I am unbelievably exhausted by the idea that the way you communicate that a female character is to be taken seriously is by removing her boobs — Lux "24/7 🌌 🧠" Alptraum (@LuxAlptraum) March 4, 2021

Here's my unnecessary Lola Bunny opinion: WHY ARE WE ACTING LIKE HAVING BIG BOOBS IS SHALLOW SOME PEOPLE ARE STACKED YALL NONE OF THESE RABBITS PLAY BASKETBALL JUST DRAW EM LIKE THIS THEN pic.twitter.com/r2C3Ft282u — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) March 4, 2021

For the most part though, Lola's new look has been met with a near-endless supply of memes and jokes, ranging from the semi-serious to completely absurd. Which leaves us with only one question: Who knew cartoon boobs would be such a hot topic?

Check out a few of our favorite reactions to the news, below.

people arguing on the internet about lola bunny being too sexy/not sexy enough pic.twitter.com/SMLPzpCCos — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 4, 2021

first they take Lola Bunny’s breasts, what’s next? Elmo’s pendulous red cock and balls? — sarah schauer 🦂 (@sarahschauer) March 5, 2021

Space jam 2 scene:



LeBron James: hello Lola you do not make anyone horny. I respect you for basketball



Lola bunny: thank you — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) March 4, 2021

[Tearing a woman’s headphones off so I can impress her] Yeah I actually find regular rabbits way sexier than Lola Bunny — Thomas🐉 (@len0killer) March 5, 2021

if lola bunny isn’t slim thicc anymore wtf is the point pic.twitter.com/qLEAJxYcqz — Emma 🦷 (@emmalangevinxo) March 5, 2021

They're de-bimbofying Lola Bunny in the new movie... pic.twitter.com/t0osAp59o5 — ♡ (@tajmerk) March 4, 2021

hearing news that they made a rabbit in a children's movie less fuckable — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) March 4, 2021

The Pandemic hit Lola Bunny hard. pic.twitter.com/zUg6JruE0n — Liz Katz (@LizKatzOfficial) March 5, 2021