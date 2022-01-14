Logan Paul got straight up scammed.

Back in December, the YouTuber-turned-boxer announced that he'd dropped $3.5 million on a first-edition base set of Pokémon cards, except he didn't end up getting what he bargained for.

On Thursday, Paul uploaded a very dramatic video where he was joined by known card collector, Bolillo Lajan San, and some people from the authentication company, who originally paid $2.7 million for the set before selling it to him.

However, when the owner of the company opened the sealed box, it turned out it actually contained a bunch of G.I. Joe cards, eliciting an “oh my god, bro" from Paul himself.

“G.I. JOE?? G.I. JOE?!?! It could have been anything else," Paul yelled, as the inspector said "we all got duped."

“This is the biggest fraud in the entire history of Pokémon," another authenticator said before another rep explained they were "confident it was legit" because it was sealed. Unsurprisingly though, Paul went on to express his immense disappointment in his purchase, saying, "“I’m a super positive person, bro, and I’ll always be the one to look at the bright side."

"And I am trying," he said, "But this is very hard.”

It's unclear whether Paul will go after the authentication company and how he'll find the scammer, but TMZ did reveal that Bolillo Lajan San already reimbursed him for the lost $3.5 million.

Watch the video below.