Lil Nas X Apologies to Trans Community After Controversial Joke

Lil Nas X is no stranger to controversy, whether it be giving Satan a lap dance or partnering with MSCHF to make the infamous "Satan shoes," which Nike shut down immediately. The musician's sense of humor mixed with his tendency to push against the status quo has made him a polarizing figure in the industry, but a recent tweet put him in hot water.

In a now-deleted tweet, the "Montero" singer posted a photo of a woman that looked like him with the caption "the surgery was a success."

While some found humor in the joke, others saw it as disrespectful in light of a rising number of anti-trans laws being introduced, harassment and more, especially being that Nas is a cisgender gay man. Reactions were divided, with some people saying that the reaction was blown out of proportion and others saying that it introduces harmful stereotypes about trans people.

In response to the influx of replies he received, the singer issued an apology, saying he "def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool."

The tweet caught the attention of musician and activist Edge Slayer, a Black trans woman. In multiple tweets following Nas' apology, she asked that he apologize in a material way by donating money and using his platform to uplift trans voices.

Shortly after issuing his apology, Nas found himself in hot water all over again when he replied to Edge Slayer by telling her to "eat [his] ass."

According to the activist, she began receiving death threats and other concerning sentiments aimed toward her for criticizing the musician.

Some people also took issue with the way he rudely responded to the activist, reminding others that he also made a fake pregnancy announcement to promote his self-titled album, which some saw as an insult toward pregnant trans men.

The "Call Me By Your Name" singer has not responded to the criticism following his response to Edge Slayer, instead responding to a conservative who compared him to noted misogynist Andrew Tate.