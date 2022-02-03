Now that Nicki Minaj has buried the hatchet with the City Girls, Lil Nas X's brother is holding out hope that the rapper can potentially extend the same courtesy to the noted Barb, as well.

“U got one more barb to have a convo with," Lil Nas X's brother, Sleepy, wrote, quoting Nicki's tweet about having a conversation with City Girls' JT and Yung Miami.

The rapper's sibling went on say what we've all been thinking and pointing out that the world is sorely lacking a collaboration between Nicki and Nas. “I watched my brother grow up loving nicki," he said. "I personally believe if he can have one feat from anybody it would be her he deserves it he worked his ass off to get to where he at.”

It's no secret that the Montero rapper has been a Nicki fan since his youth, even deriving part of his artist name from his old stan account @NasMaraj. Nas initially denied being associated with the account, which at one time had a six figure follower count, but later did confirm he was the one behind it, explaining that he tried distance himself out of fear that people would discover that he's gay.

The stan account ended up coming back to bite Nas later on, when the Barbs dug up some of his old tweets accusing the rapper of clout chasing. It was a rare display of Barb on Barb violence, but one that clearly blew over given the fact that he dressed up as Nicki for Halloween a few months later.

Nas has attempted to collaborate with Nicki in the past, reaching out for a feature on last year's "Industry Baby," although nothing ultimately ended up panning out. Hopefully, with some prodding from Sleepy, Nicki might reconsider, but until then we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed.