Lil Nas X knows how to make a hit song and drive conversation to it. His latest single, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America within its first month of sales.

The artist revealed the news this week, taking to Instagram to make the announcement: "MONTERO IS NOW PLATINUM! I HAVE THE BEST FANBASE OF ALL TIME," he wrote in all caps. "CANT WAIT FOR U GUYS TO HEAR THE ALBUM THIS SUMMER!"

It was only a matter of time until "MONTERO" went platinum. Lil Nas X has built an entire ecosystem around the song that made it a cultural firebrand for people to talk about nonstop.

The promotion began with the release of its music video, which featured a scene people couldn't stop talking about: a lap dance for the Devil himself.

Soon after, Lil Nas X partnered with MSCHF to release the "Satan Shoes" based on Nike's Air Max 97. They featured real human blood and caused a swift backlash from the world, leading to Nike suing MSCHF over the collaboration. This was eventually settled by both companies.

But that's not all: Lil Nas X also released a twerking video game, called "TWERK HERO," where you line up the arrows to send his butt bouncing in that direction — set to the sounds of "MONTERO," of course. The creative tie-in, undoubtedly, led to the song becoming even bigger.

With Lil Nas X revealing that a new album is coming this summer, we can't even begin to imagine the scale of what that promotion cycle will be. Knowing him, he may discover an entirely new continent. Whatever it entails, we're super excited to see.

Check out Lil Nas X's platinum announcement