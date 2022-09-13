Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently wasting no time when it comes to his dating life.

Fresh off the heels of his breakup from actress and longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone, the 47-year-old actor is reportedly interested in Gigi Hadid, according to multiple sources speaking to People.

"Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," as one person said, before another revealed that "they've been seen hanging out with groups of people." They also went on to say that DiCaprio has already "been hanging out with [her] friends and family" since his split "a few weeks" ago. However, as a third insider clarified, they're still just "getting to know each other" while hanging out in New York City and aren't officially dating yet.

Not only that, but a different source speaking to Page Six said that a group of the Wolf of Wall Street star's best friends were seen last week at the launch part for Hadid's new clothing line at Saks Fifth Avenue, though it's still unclear whether or not DiCaprio himself was present. Additionally, a few more corroborated People's initial report to Us Weekly by claiming that the Oscar winner does have his “eyes set” on the supermodel, though she supposedly wants to keep things friendly and "doesn't want to be romantic with [him] right now."

Granted, the internet doesn't seem to know what to make of the news, with multiple Twitter users wondering why he was pursuing the 27-year-old mother of one. After all, DiCaprio is notorious for only dating women under the age of 25 and subsequently breaking up with them once they reach this "cut off," as shown by that infamous Reddit data chart about all of his past public relationships. And even more damning was the timing of DiCaprio and Morrone's breakup, as the two just so happened to end their four year relationship a couple months after the Never Goin' Back star turned 25 this past June.

I simply do not believe the Leo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid rumors simply because she is more than 25 years old — Hell On Heels (@HellOnHeelsGirl) September 4, 2022

Neither DiCaprio nor Hadid have addressed their rumored interest in each other. In the meantime though, you can read People's entire report here.