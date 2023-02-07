Aside from his iconic roles in Titanic and Romeo + Juliet, Leonardo DiCaprio is best known for dating a lot of young women. By young, we mean significantly younger than him. Following his breakup with longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone shortly after her 25th birthday, sparking rumors that she reached his cut-off age, the 48-year-old actor has been playing the field.

DiCaprio has been having the time of his life, most recently being spotted getting down to the raunchy viral hit "Then Leave" by Beatking and Queendome Come at a Miami club and living it up on a yacht with some models.

Because of his pattern of dating younger women, it's no surprise that people's ears (and eyebrows) perked up when a photo began circulating of the Wolf of Wall Street actor sitting next to a young woman eventually identified as Eden Polani. The two were spotted next to each other at an EP release party, but the internet began filling in the gaps and cracking some jokes and commentary along the way.

However, it appears that some sources are trying to clear the air. One source that is supposedly close to DiCaprio told TMZ that the actor is still single and the two just happened to be sitting next to each other.

While that's a relief, it doesn't change the fact that he still loves a younger woman. Since his breakup, he's been spotted with everyone from 23-year-old Victoria Lamas to 27-year-old Gigi Hadid. His dating history with younger women goes all the way back to 2000 when he began his five-year relationship with Gisele Bündchen. All of his subsequent partners for the past two decades have been 25 and under.