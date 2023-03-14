UPDATE 3/16/23: Law Roach opened up about his retirement announcement after making his runway debut at the BOSS show in Miami on Wednesday night.



“I’m not saying I’m retiring from fashion. I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative," he told Vogue. "What I’m retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people."

He adds: "I’ve done everything I wanted to do in this career. I’ve received all the awards, the accolades, I’ve changed people’s lives…And I just feel like, I’ve had enough, you know? So that Instagram post wasn’t a PR stunt. It was really me giving myself the grace to say: It’s okay. You can do something else.”

UPDATE 3/15/23: Law Roach has clarified that his "retirement" doesn't apply to his work with Zendaya in a series of tweets calling her "my little sister."

"So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever," Roach wrote before uploading a GIF featuring the caption, "Me & U Must Neva Part."

"​She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love." See our original report below.

So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever! — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love. — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

Literally me and zendaya…. pic.twitter.com/Ve2dnyzpsW — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

Original 3/14/2023: Is Law Roach calling it quits on the fashion industry?

On Tuesday, the power stylist shared a post on Instagram announcing his retirement from styling. "My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all," he wrote.

Roach, who works with Megan Thee Stallion, Kerry Washington and most notably Zendaya (they've worked together since she was a Disney teen), elaborated: "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out."

It's unclear what "politics, lies and false narratives" Roach is alluding to. He recently styled a bunch of starlets for the Vanity Fair Oscars party including Hunter Schafer, Eve Jobs and Hailee Steinfeld. He also attended a bunch of shows for Paris Fashion Week, including the Louis Vuitton show with Zendaya where a video surfaced of him not having a seat with her.

A celebrity publicist tells PAPER Roach was allegedly telling people last week he was going to announce the news. Roach notably did not walk the Vanity Fair red carpet this week.

Upon the announcement, the industry was quick to react to the news on his Instagram, including Aaron Philip, Maren Morris, Michelle Visage and Christian Siriano.