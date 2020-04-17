Lauren Jauregui Has No Time for Negativity

Spending time with your family and loved ones has become a privilege in recent months. Lauren Jauregui's latest single "50ft." is an ode to maintaining distance, while still remaining close to those we hold dear. Dedicated to family and friends, the accompanying music video celebrates togetherness.

Directed by Jauregui and Inyegumena Nosegbe, the "50ft." video was shot in the singer's family home in December and sees Jauregui engaging with loved ones. These heart-warming visuals remind us that energy is contagious — a concept that Jauregui is particularly inspired by. The Cuban-American songwriter revealed to fans that "50ft." came "from a space of reflection on how I interact with the world energetically."

Over the smooth, lush rhythm, lyrics about pushing away negativity place further emphasis on the importance of self-love and protection. In the chorus, Jauregui asserts this, singing, "If your mind body soul ain't aligned/ I don't need you messin with mine/ Outta sight outta mind/ I need more than 50 ft."

"50ft." follows Jauregui's return with "Lento," which was released last month. Stream both songs, below.