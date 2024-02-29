Larry June Turns Up The Volume on Black Creativity

Rapper Larry June and his manager David Ali are turning up the volume on Black creative expression. In celebration of this year’s Black History Month, the duo are showcasing the dynamics of their collaborative relationship with Spotify’s global content brand Frequency, a music hub that supports Black creators year-round. The duo are featured in the BHM Frequency Zine, which also stars Victoria Monet and Teezo Touchdown in conversation with members of their respective team. The zine hopes to highlight the people behind the artists by celebrating their contributions and putting a name and face to those often unsung heroes. Check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes photos from Ali and June’s shoot below.

“Larry June is no stranger to the Spotify ecosystem, from RapCaviar to Fresh Finds,” Kimmy Summers, Artist Partnerships Lead at Spotify tells PAPER. “Frequency's relationship with him is special because he's supported the brand since day one. Larry and David saw the vision and always championed our ethos of furthering the narrative of Black creativity, so it was a natural fit to have them both as part of this series.” This is the fifth Black History Month campaign Summers has worked on and she tells us this might be her favorite. “We're able to celebrate not only artists but also the managers and creatives that support from behind the scenes,” she says. “Showcasing the broad spectrum of Black talent that pervades not just music but film, photography, set design, visual art and production to create this beautiful campaign is so important and that much more meaningful.”

June was happy to share the limelight with Ali, telling us that it was “a great experience” and “dope being able to be a part of David’s first photo shoot.”

“When the team presented this opp, it felt special to not only be celebrated but to be paired alongside David,” he says. June also calls out Spotify for supporting his career since the beginning, adding that he’s “thankful” to have them championing his work. “It has helped me reach a larger audience and connect with fans in different ways,” he says. “Streaming as a whole has been such a game changer and programs like Frequency have been there for me from the start.”

Ali, who considers June a “best friend and brother” was happy to share a cover with the star. “It's my first time doing something like this,” he says. “I'm happy for the opportunity to do this together. Frequency is an amazing program, and the support they give artists is super important, especially the city-specific campaigns,” Ali says. “One of the most important things for artists is to build a solid foundation where they are from first.” Building a solid, city-specific foundation is important for June, who proudly reps California’s Bay Area. “My brand Midnight Organic draws inspiration from my lifestyle and music,” June says when asked about his current projects. “Shoutout to the whole Bay Area!”