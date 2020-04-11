While we all wait for the release of her new album White Hot Forever this year, Lana Del Rey's going to be treating fans to something else: spoken word poetry.

Late last year, the singer-songwriter announced that she'd be releasing the audio version of her book Violet Bent Over Backwards Over the Grass. She said that she'd be selling the LP at $1 — to symbolize the pricelessness of ideas, and how they are meant to be shared. She will also be donating half of the profits to Native American organizations around the country.

On Saturday, she posted the cover art for the audiobook on Instagram — which she has since deleted. The artwork was made by artist Erika Lee Sears, and the music accompanying Lana's spoken word was by her Norman Fucking Rockwell collaborator and Bleachers singer Jack Antonoff.

Initially, Lana announced that Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass was going to be released on January 4th. But with family mementos, and her sister Chuck Grant's art stolen, the release was delayed.

No official release date has been announced for the spoken word album, but the artist did post a poetry reading on her Instagram on Saturday, simply captioned "A poem." Listen to the sneak preview below.