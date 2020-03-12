Two lucky Little Monsters named Romain and Damien got to FaceTime with Lady Gaga yesterday on the French radio station, NRJ . During the chat, Gaga revealed that the fans would receive tickets to the Paris opening date of her six-city Chromatica Ball Tour this summer, and they'd get backstage access to meet her in person.

Romain and Damien were able to ask Gaga various questions about her career. During one about the preparation process for her Oscar-nominated role in A Star Is Born, Gaga responded, "I don't believe in acting. I believe in living the character." Elsewhere in the chat, Gaga was brought to tears when Romain told her she was "very, very beautiful," saying, "Don't cry! If you cry, I cry!"

Beyond the touching FaceTime convo, Gaga sported an original Fecal Matter design: the fashion duo's "Confined Leather" jacket. It comes complete with chains, clasps, hooks and sleeves emulating the chicest straitjacket you ever did see.

It's a natural fit, considering how Gaga and the brand — founded in 2016 by Canadian couple Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran — embrace avant-garde concepts. So not only did Gaga perfect her French accent for the world to see, but she looked sleek and snatched while supporting accessibly-priced, sustainable, independent designers. Always a good look.

