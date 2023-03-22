Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon Elevate Creative Dialogue to New Heights

Lady Gaga is taking us to church with her new Dom Pérignon campaign.

For round two of her partnership with the luxury champagne, the pop icon visited the Abbey at Hautvillers, a former Benedictine monastery and the birthplace of Dom Pérignon. And amid the abbey's lush vineyards and majestic cloisters, Gaga found herself inspired by their shared value of patience, dedication and creative dialogue — enough to compose a brand new musical piano piece on the abbey grounds.

After all, both Gaga and Dom Pérignon's Chef de Cave, Vincent Chaperon, are two artists united by a dedication to their respective crafts, with the singular ability to blend tradition with modernism and elevate the end result into some of the world's most beloved works of art. So to mark the release of Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013, the pair selected three like-minded artists to help create a campaign grounded in these tenets, and it is truly a stunning celebration of a magnificent full-bodied champagne 10 years in the making.

In a breathtaking visual directed by Woodkid (a.k.a. Yoann Lemoine), Gaga playing the piano are interspersed with stunning shots of a troupe of dancers at the abbey, performing gorgeous choreography created by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, which follows the Grammy winner's the crescendo of her composition.

Captured in both color and black-and-white, the striking video is also perfectly paired with several diptychs by famed photographer Mario Sorrenti, who manages to catch Gaga in a series of artful poses and juxtaposes them with images of the dancers following her lead — still images that act as a perfect mirror of the video.

