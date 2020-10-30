Kylie Jenner has something to say to critics of her Halloween costume.

According to E! News, it all started on Thursday when the reality star shared photos of her crew dressed up as Power Rangers.

Related | Kylie Jenner Has a New Viral Bop

And while most commenters appeared to love the nostalgic group costume, it also didn't take long for a few haters to use it as an opportunity to call them "plastic."

After posting a TikTok of their costumes, one troll decided to write, "SOMEONE SAID PLASTIC RANGERS PLEASEEEE." Needless to say though, Jenner had something to say about the insult in the comments.

"And we love recycling," she responded. And honestly, that may be one of her best retorts yet.

Check out her costume, below.