Kylie Jenner may own 15 luxury cars, but she chose to take a private jet instead for her trip last week from Camarillo to Van Nuys in California.

The getaway, initially estimated by the Twitter account @CelebJets as three-minutes long, ended up spanning 17 minutes, which the account clarified as if that makes it better. For comparison, the drive between Camarillo and Van Nuys runs around 45 minutes long.

While we’re all for efficiency and avoiding Los Angeles traffic, Jenner's shortcut may have gone a bit too far. The carbon footprint of a private jet flight grossly outweighs that of a car, and for us regular people on land trying to cut down on carbon emissions in the face of imminent climate disaster, the beauty billionaire's flight felt like a slap in the face.

To make matters worse, days after the trip, she posted an Instagram photo of her and Travis Scott on the tarmac with the caption, “You wanna take mine or yours?”

We'd like to think Jenner knows better, but this further proves that the divide between her reality and the real world has only gotten wider (or, in this case, higher). And the internet was quick to call hypocrisy, with some labeling her a "climate criminal."

Some fans did jump to Jenner's defense, though.



We have to wonder what caused Jenner to take such an urgent trip. Maybe she needed to arrived in time for another Instacart delivery. Is there an Erewhon in Van Nuys?