Kylie Jenner Called a 'Climate Criminal' for 17-Minute Flight
by Kenna McCafferty
1h
Kylie Jenner may own 15 luxury cars, but she chose to take a private jet instead for her trip last week from Camarillo to Van Nuys in California.
The getaway, initially estimated by the Twitter account @CelebJets as three-minutes long, ended up spanning 17 minutes, which the account clarified as if that makes it better. For comparison, the drive between Camarillo and Van Nuys runs around 45 minutes long.
\u201cKylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~3m.\u201d— Celebrity Jets (@Celebrity Jets) 1657678806
While we’re all for efficiency and avoiding Los Angeles traffic, Jenner's shortcut may have gone a bit too far. The carbon footprint of a private jet flight grossly outweighs that of a car, and for us regular people on land trying to cut down on carbon emissions in the face of imminent climate disaster, the beauty billionaire's flight felt like a slap in the face.
\u201ckylie jenner out here picking which colour private jet she wanna take today meanwhile I gotta chug my iced coffee before my straw becomes paper mache???? explain\u201d— \u2728just vibes\u2728 (@\u2728just vibes\u2728) 1657979980
To make matters worse, days after the trip, she posted an Instagram photo of her and Travis Scott on the tarmac with the caption, “You wanna take mine or yours?”
We'd like to think Jenner knows better, but this further proves that the divide between her reality and the real world has only gotten wider (or, in this case, higher). And the internet was quick to call hypocrisy, with some labeling her a "climate criminal."
\u201cKylie Jenner using 583 private jets a week for transport spewing carbon into the atmosphere while Earth heads towards an extinction level climate catastrophe\u201d— J5TT (@J5TT) 1658132433
\u201cKylie Jenner: full time climate criminal. These jets should never be allowed to take off.\u201d— Jack MacGregor (@Jack MacGregor) 1658086252
\u201cCan people not comment "goals" under Kylie Jenner's very tone deaf picture about taking out a private jet for a short trip?! Like what is goals about that? Polluting the earth and not giving a damn about our planet?! I swear when they say Eat the Rich, they mean the Kardashians.\u201d— D. (Taylor's version) is Clowning \ud83e\udd21 (@D. (Taylor's version) is Clowning \ud83e\udd21) 1657983788
Some fans did jump to Jenner's defense, though.
\u201cThe real reason why y\u2019all mad at Kylie Jenner is cause y\u2019all are broke\ud83d\ude02 leave the environment out of it \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Lolo Tsatsi (@Lolo Tsatsi) 1658063858
We have to wonder what caused Jenner to take such an urgent trip. Maybe she needed to arrived in time for another Instacart delivery. Is there an Erewhon in Van Nuys?
