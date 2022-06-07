Are you gay? Do you like to hunt ghosts? If so, then Kristen Stewart wants you for her latest project.

Fresh off her Cannes appearance for David Cronenberg's anxiety attack-inducing body horror Crimes of the Future, Stewart and her stylist friend, CJ Romero, have announced that they are teaming up to produce a new queer paranormal reality TV show and are looking for participants.

Enlisting the help of Scout Productions — the team that brought you Queer Eye, Legendary and The Hype — the show is currently seeking "amazingly fabulous" ghost hunters, psychics, mediums, historians, paranormal tour guides and anyone with knowledge of all things that could potentially go bump in the night to join the project.

Apart from the open call for participants, there aren't too many details about the forthcoming "outrageous ghost hunting extravaganza” that's set to appear on a nondescript "major streamer," but considering that the show is still in the very early stages of production that isn't too surprising.

“I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of Queer Eye, Legendary, The Hype, on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever,” Stewart says in the video posted to Instagram by Romero. “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators.”

If this sounds like something that would be right up your queer spooky alley, then be prepared to answer questions like: "What kind of equipment do you use in connection with your paranormal activities, if any?", "What is the SCARIEST place you have ever investigated?", "Do you have any dream places you would like to investigate?" and "What would you offer to a team of paranormal experts?"

All gay ghostbusters are urged to apply here.