Much has been said around the lack of spectators at fashion shows in the age of corona, with many brands forced to hold runway events to an empty audience this year, as designers like Giorgio Armani, Dior and Burberry have.

With France currently undergoing a second lockdown, Chanel had to scrap their plans to accommodate live guests at their Métiers d'Art show — that annual extravaganza shown in far-flung locations every December — except for one lucky VIP: Kristen Stewart.

The actress was the only audience member at the taped show, which took place on Tuesday but was unveiled today from the historic Château de Chenoncea in France's Loire Valley. Watching her take her seat on an empty bench, observing the models brisk by, and then jumping out of her seat to applaud Virginie Viard, Chanel's creative director, was an absolute delight. (She was dressed in all-black with a long strand of pearls and Chanel Camellia flower.)

Stewart, a Chanel ambassador, will be featured in ads for the collection photographed by Juergen Teller (his first campaign for Chanel). According to WWD, she prepped for the show by watching old episodes of "Reign" which depicted Mary, Queen of Scots.

"The women who lived [in the castle] before were really into art, and promoted a lot of creativity, and loved to be inspired and inspire other people to come create, and I was imagining who our characters were while watching the show," she said before praising Viard. "I'm always proud of her, but it felt very personal this time."

Check out the full video, as well as a gallery of looks from the Chanel 2021 Métiers d'Art show, below.

Photos courtesy of Chanel/ Juergen Teller

