If there's one thing that most definitely isn't a secret, it's Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love of some extreme PDA. However, there's one person who's less than obsessed with their obsession with each other, and it's none other than Kris Jenner.

On Friday, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and, obviously, had to talk about her eldest daughter's recent engagement. Granted, even though she called Kravis the "cutest couple" and said they were "really made for each other," she also added that their very visible affection for each other can, sometimes, make her more than a little uncomfortable.

"They're so in love, and they let us know they're so in love — constantly," Kris responded after Ellen asked what it was like "when they're next to you, making out and practically having sex."

"Well, you feel like you're, you know, they're the only two people in the room, and we almost don't know what to do with ourselves," Kris said. "Like, I'm looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go, so."

Even so, Kris also explained that they were just "in that stage," and it was "really, really special," despite the awkwardness."

"I'm so excited. He was really cute," she continued before alluding to Kourtney and Travis' impending nuptials.

"He's a sweetheart," Kris said. "And they're so happy, they can't wait."

Watch her talk about it below.