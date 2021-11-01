On Friday, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and, obviously, had to talk about her eldest daughter's recent engagement. Granted, even though she called Kravis the "cutest couple" and said they were "really made for each other," she also added that their very visible affection for each other can, sometimes, make her more than a little uncomfortable.
"They're so in love, and they let us know they're so in love — constantly," Kris responded after Ellen asked what it was like "when they're next to you, making out and practically having sex."
"Well, you feel like you're, you know, they're the only two people in the room, and we almost don't know what to do with ourselves," Kris said. "Like, I'm looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go, so."