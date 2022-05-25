We interrupt this fashion column to touch down a late breaking story: Mick Jagger minced not even a syllable when talking about Harry Styles in a new revealing interview with the Times U.K. "He doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self," Jagger stated. It’s rare in 2022 to get such a direct "well tell us how you really feel" response.

The last one at this high bar of fame has to date back a decade ago when, in 2012, Madonna said Lady Gaga’s "Born This Way," an anthem of LGBTQ+ empowerment, was "reductive." She was asked about it because of the rampant comparisons to her track, "Express Yourself," and some feeling like "Born This Way" was less homage and more direct copy.

Jagger also said this of Styles: "I like Harry — we have an easy relationship. I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous... And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me." It’s an... interesting response from a man who Styles himself once allegedly declared "the coolest man on the planet." (I could only find this quote attributed to the Daily Mail, so I’m not going to give it full credibility.)

It’s clear Jagger feels some kind of way about Styles for reasons we may never know. Likely will never know. What’s known: This was a spicy margarita of an admission.

Other moments of interest: Chloë Sevigny in a Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022 Couture gown by Glenn Martens at her wedding, Janelle James in Staud during an appearance on Good Morning America, Christine Quinn in Balenciaga at the brand’s Resort 2023 show.

And before we get to other important matters in fashion, I do want to say that yes I’ve seen the video of Ramona Singer forcing a fan named to nervously claim with a front facing cell phone video as proof that Singer is the sweetest and most kind person, and perhaps most alarmingly: gentle. No comment.

The Cannes Red Carpet Came Out Swinging Weeks ago, I asked stylist Elizabeth Stewart what she’d be doing the morning after the Met Gala concludes, assuming it would involve some combination of eating and sleeping. Her response: "I have a Cannes fitting." That fitting would eventually lead to Julia Roberts, there to promote Armageddon Time (which is thankfully not an Michael Bay’s Armageddon sequel or reboot), in a Louis Vuitton hybrid tuxedo-jumpsuit and a Chopard necklace featuring a cool 100-carat yellow diamond. This, a day after Roberts wearing a Dior jacket and skirt to present this year's Trophée Chopard awards.

Other stand-outs included Gucci on Anne Hathaway, who's now working with Erin Walsh after leaving Rachel Zoe for Penny Lovell in 2013, and then working a brief period with Law Roach. Some stans are saying this is Hathaway in her “it girl” era, which seeks to position this as a new concept, which, in turn, has some calling bullshit. “[No shade] her ‘it girl’ era was from 2007-2012,” Twitter user, wait for it, fleetwater mac, said in response, adding: “THIS is her esteemed Hollywood legend resurgence era.”

Anne Hathaway in Gucci

And perhaps my fav: Tilda Swinton in an ALAÏA maxi shirt dress in white Japanese poplin and a black smoking jacket with satin shawl collar. Textbook "when it’s right, it’s right."

Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen

We’ll see what the remaining days from the festival bring, but as meals go, I feel we’ve been well fed.

Pete Davidson Bids Adieu To SNL Days after headlines broke that Pete Davidson would be departing Saturday Night Live after first joining the series in 2014, Davidson made what I guess could be called his highly-anticipated exit speech. Davidson hit all of the expected talking points from Ariana to Kanye to Congressman Dan Crenshaw. With Davidson increasingly more of a headline generator than a present cast member on the show, this was hardly an unexpected occasion.

If you were hoping for something akin to Will Ferrell’s emotional exit in 2002 or Kate McKinnon’s visible emotions at the episode’s start (McKinnon, too, was exiting the series), you’d be disappointed. Why are we talking about this at all? Because like it or not, ambivalence, interest or disgust, Davidson is a fashion star — the kind that generates entire listicles about his wears and inspires aesthetic terms like “scum bro." He made this clear wearing Thom Browne at the 2021 Met Gala and before that with this much buzzed about PAPER spread.

What’s next for Davidson? He’s starring in a new Peacock series Bupkis with four-time Emmy-winner Edie Falco playing his mother. His "private" life will continue to be relentlessly covered as well. Which will viewers prove more invested in? Time will tell.

Dolce & Gabbana 'Hosts' Kourtney Kardashian Wedding

And speaking of the Kardashians, the eldest of the bunch, Kourtney, got married to rocker Travis Barker in a no expense spared spectacle in L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy on Sunday. The lace and satin corset mini-dress, which was Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabanno designed with the bride, according to Kardashian, featured a sweeping veil that featured a depiction of the Virgin Mary.

I’m not normally a veil person but this veil from Kourtney Kardashian wedding is going to live in my head rent free. I’m obsessed. pic.twitter.com/jbMCJSwO3w — Misha (@ThatsSoMisha_) May 22, 2022

Barker, too, wore D&G. As did the rest of the Kardashian clan. It makes sense, since the Italian fashion house essentially sponsored the wedding. Although the pair denied having an exclusive sponsorship, per the Daily Mail, a spokesperson confirmed that D&G was “hosting this happy event.” And wouldn’t you know that just days earlier, as paparazzi and nosey fans descended on the village, a D&G pop-up, Galleria d'Arte, opened its doors.

A sponsored wedding in 2022 is hardly unusual, but this one is particularly intriguing given D&G’s slow crawl back to public good will and because in July, 2018 July, Gabbana commented on an Instagram photo of Kim, Kris, Kendall and Kylie, calling them “the most cheap people in the world.” Quite an about face!

Welcome to "Wear Me Out," a column by pop culture fiend Evan Ross Katz that takes a deep dive into celebrity dressing. From award shows and movie premieres to grocery store runs, he'll keep you up to date on what your favorite celebs have recently worn to the biggest and most inconsequential events.