Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia has been signed to IMG Models.

On Monday, the agency announced that they would be representing the eldest daughter of the late Lakers star in a new Instagram post.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," Natalia was quoted as saying. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

The 18-year-old also shared the big news to her Instagram as well, explaining that she was "beyond thrilled" and "so honored to be a part of the IMG family." And in a sweet show of motherly support, Vanessa Bryant also went on to congratulate Natalia via her own account, writing that she was "so proud" of her daughter.

