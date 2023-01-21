Kim Kardashian Sparks Memes After Princess Diana Necklace Sale

Kim Kardashian has reportedly purchased memes.

Earlier this week, the reality TV superstar emerged victorious in a fierce bidding war for the Attalah Cross, paying a reported $197,453 for the amethyst and diamond necklace that was once worn by Princess Diana in 1987. However, the eye-popping sum combined with Kim's apparent obsession with items of cultural significance has created the perfect storm for a new viral trend about what "Kim Kardashian has reportedly purchased."

While the premise behind the joke is pretty obvious, Twitter users have been getting creative with their memes, including people from the UK, who've been coming up with other important objects from British pop culture, such as Andrew Lincoln's beloved Love Actually fleece jacket to a spinning bow tie donned by a character from the long-running BBC soap opera, EastEnders.

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has purchased the multicoloured fleece that Andrew Lincoln zips up perfectly in sync with the chorus of Dido's Here With Me in Love Actually for $250,000 pic.twitter.com/j63PBF0gJB — Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) January 19, 2023

kim kardashian has bought the iconic spinning bow-tie used by frank butcher in eastenders for $90k, the daily star reports. pic.twitter.com/Ll1hEgjABo — jackson davies (@actualjack) January 19, 2023

However, it's not just the English, as the innate nature of meme culture means the trend has also found an international audience, who've continued to make posts about Kim buying everything from historical objects like "the gun that shot Abraham Lincoln" to infamous memes à la "The Dress" to coveted movie props like a "a lost family piece of jewellery [sic]" that just so happens to be the ring from Lord of the Rings.

Kim Kardashian has BOUGHT the gun that shot Abraham Lincoln pic.twitter.com/UOdzYetXJl — jp (@jus10pr) January 18, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought The Dress for $1.5M, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/RMEMDRe4DU — Christian (Endless Summer Vacation) (@bxxtian) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian reportedly has bought a lost family piece of jewellery for $500,000 according to TMZ pic.twitter.com/qsIyC3XOeM — David (@BoredATheTemple) January 20, 2023

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has bought the donut Ariana Grande licked for $857,000, TMZ reports. ‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/fU8iErPFHV — Maria 🧣🦄🌫️ (@science_main) January 20, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought the iconic Lana Del Rey mesh mask for $109k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/vRA8WLCXp9 — Lanaism (@LanaismPoland) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has purchased Charli XCX’s iconic 2019 signed douche for reportedly $500,000, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/7fJIFR3OtP — japanese jesus (@skyferrori) January 19, 2023

So while Kim has yet to comment on any of the memes, we've decided to share a few of our favorite ones in the meantime. Check them out for yourself below.

This is officially the craziest day if my life. Wtf!? 😱 https://t.co/dRNP7sBybj — Monét (@monetxchange) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has purchased Miley Cyrus’s iconic Hannah Montana: The Movie cocktail dress for reportedly $558k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/63r1FcSiZm — out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) January 20, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought the iconic Bella Goth dress for §205,500, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/cdKi8lLmTa — fernando. (@HausNando) January 20, 2023

BREAKING: Kim Kardashian has bought @avrillavigne’s iconic tank top and tie that she wore at the 2002’s MTV VMA’s for a reported $500,000 pic.twitter.com/S8brJRGVAV — 𝔸𝕧𝕣𝕚𝕝𝕃𝕌𝕂𝔽𝕒𝕟 (@AvrilLUKFan) January 20, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought the iconic marker dress designed by Harper Finkle for $231k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/o76t2MQYva — myesha thee stallion (@myeshachou) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought Tom Wambsgans' iconic turtleneck for $1.3M, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/6SHJPiuVfv — chuck (@succzession) January 20, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought the iconic headpiece named 'Ornacia' for $231k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/DCRi3Hly1E — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought the iconic 'Tesla choker' worn by Grimes at the 2018 Met Gala for $231k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/LL7rIUrTXj — marie antoinette (@ethereaIdoll) January 20, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought Tony Soprano's iconic French beret for $1.3M, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/XqgclSt3ZD — jenneth goulet (@kennyroysgrammy) January 21, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought the iconic disco stick from Lady Gaga’s era, “The Fame,” for $458k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/BNchpR1GKk — VENUS BLEEDS (@venusbleeeds) January 19, 2023

📲| Kim Kardashian has bought Björk’s famous swan dress for 4$, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/qTQwTBhlfx — Dan | OCEAN BOULEVARD🌊 (@prv_dan) January 20, 2023

📲| Kim Kardashian has bought Lana Del Rey’s vape that was also used for Lana’s smash hit “White Dress”, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/JB9GZk7xIg — Dan | OCEAN BOULEVARD🌊 (@prv_dan) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has reportedly bought the iconic headpiece from the late Virgin Mary titled ‘Shawl' for $987k, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/wlVcPJoKB4 — WRITE A RAP 🎤 | FAN Account (@WriteARapSis) January 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought a MEG3N for $901k. She plans to use her to take down her enemies. pic.twitter.com/XiwuGGBGrL — giuseppe (@_giuseppeas) January 20, 2023

Kim Kardashian has bought Log Lady’s log from Twin Peaks for $4.5M, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/5UILwIB7Vk — Richard Nixon Funko Pop (@deejaypauladeen) January 20, 2023