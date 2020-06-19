Kim Kardashian is facing criticism for "centering herself" with her forthcoming podcast about criminal justice and reform.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Kardashian had inked a deal with Spotify for an exclusive podcast — which she's co-hosting and producing with Lori Rothschild Ansaldi — about the topic. According to reports, the aspiring lawyer will use it to highlight her involvement with the Innocence Project, a non-profit dedicated to exonerating wrongly convicted individuals through DNA testing.
However, much of the long-running discussion surrounding the flaws of the criminal justice system has been spearheaded by Black people. With that said, Kardashian's ability to get a podcast deal that spotlights efforts built upon the pivotal work already done by Black women lawyers is quite the reach, as many online have pointed out.
"There are actual factual Black people who have dedicated their life to prison reform. But they don't have Kim Kardashian's whiteness and money, so they won't get a podcast deal or the recognition for their work," The Grapevine wrote in a tweet. "This is white supremacy in action."
And while others argued that there was something to be said about the importance of using one's platform to advocate for reform, as the show noted, the right way for Kardashian to actually use her privilege would have been to "[amplify] Black ppl who do the work by getting them to host the podcast. Not centering herself."
Neither Kardashian nor Spotify have yet to respond to the backlash, but in the meantime, see what others are saying, below.
