Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson are taking "steamy" to a whole new level.

On Monday, The Kardashians debuted the first teaser trailer for its upcoming second season, which promises to give us an inside glimpse into everything from Kylie Jenner's pregnancy to Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker. However, it'd be an understatement to say that one of the biggest draws will definitely be Kim and Pete's burgeoning relationship. And judging from the promo, it sure seems like we'll be getting a very intimate glimpse into their whirlwind romance this season — raunchy bits and all.

The fun and flirty moment comes at the very end of the teaser when Kim coyly asks whether he wants to shower with her, causing Pete to throw his phone away and scurry past the cameras into the bathroom with cartoonish enthusiasm.

Granted, it's much more than just a strangely cute (yet horny) clip, seeing as how it marks the former SNL star's first appearance on the show. After all, Pete's presence was only briefly alluded to in the first season finale, where he can be heard making a cheeky joke about Kim's vagina off-screen.

“Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy," Kim says, referencing longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians audio producer Erin "Paxy" Paxton. "She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina." So like the true comedian he is, Pete obviously says, "More than me?," which Kim replies to with a smile and an amused "not more than you."

She added as a caveat, "But she’s probably seen it.”

Even so, Kim previously told Variety that while she is "not opposed" to bringing Pete on the show, she wasn't going to apply any pressure, as reality television is "just not what he does."

“He feels no pressure to be in the show,” as one source later told Page Six. “Neither do the people around him. If it happens that he’s on the show, it happens.”

The Kardashians comes back to Hulu on September 22. In the meantime though, you watch the promo for season two below.