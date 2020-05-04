Kim Kardashian's 'Pale Hands' Criticized in Latest Makeup Tutorial

Kim Kardashian is once again facing accusations of Blackfishing thanks to her latest makeup tutorial.
Last week, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself getting ready, which is par for the course. However, it was her hand that ended up raising more than a few eyebrows online.
While applying lip gloss, she added the caption, "don't judge me for my pale hand" — something that drew further attention to the fact that her hand was, in fact, significantly lighter than her face.
"Sorry for being white," comedian Jay Versace corrected, while others straight up called Kardashian out for Blackfishing again.
"She likes being in Blackface," as one commenter wrote, before another person added, "she's so in denial of her true skin color."
Kardashian has yet to respond to the backlash, but in the meantime, see what else people are saying, below.
