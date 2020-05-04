Kim Kardashian's 'Pale Hands' Criticized in Latest Makeup Tutorial

Kim Kardashian is once again facing accusations of Blackfishing thanks to her latest makeup tutorial.

Last week, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself getting ready, which is par for the course. However, it was her hand that ended up raising more than a few eyebrows online.

While applying lip gloss, she added the caption, "don't judge me for my pale hand" — something that drew further attention to the fact that her hand was, in fact, significantly lighter than her face.

she said don’t judge her for her pale hands 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/ljJ1lBa4mX — auntie naz (@nazmraz) April 30, 2020

"Sorry for being white," comedian Jay Versace corrected, while others straight up called Kardashian out for Blackfishing again.

sorry for being white * https://t.co/E7Mb0XM8Te — JAY VERSACE (@JAYVERSACE) April 30, 2020

"She likes being in Blackface," as one commenter wrote, before another person added, "she's so in denial of her true skin color."

She likes being In blackface — I’m an 👽 (@KittyLeSiren) April 30, 2020

😂, she’s so in denial of her true skin color 😭 — Shanice (@shanice_thusi) April 30, 2020

Kardashian has yet to respond to the backlash, but in the meantime, see what else people are saying, below.

They really be forgetting they are white 💀 — Deja Vu Hive President (@maiyasimone) April 30, 2020

Her hand is like 12pm and her face is like 6:55 pm — Sensei Shmensei (@Biggavellz718) April 30, 2020

She said don’t judge her for blackfishing pic.twitter.com/uW5hIKdhLV — doja cats poosy fat (@badgyaltyra) April 30, 2020

I decided to edit Kim to see how she would look if her face matched her hands. And.. well... pic.twitter.com/DeUegmUC1G — leNaya👣 (@lenayagriffin) April 30, 2020

Isn’t the first rule of wearing foundation is to choose one that matches with your skin? She probably picks hers based off her kids’ complexions — PHUMI NORRIS (@Official__Phumi) April 30, 2020