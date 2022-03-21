In case you didn't gather from Kim Kardashian's recent bikini and beach pics, Skims just launched swimwear for the first time! It's the latest milestone for the reality mogul's buzzy shapewear brand (which just doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion).

To celebrate the launch, Kim and sister Khloé touched down in Miami over the weekend to host a VIP dinner at Swan, the trendy restaurant owned by David Grutman and Pharrell Williams. (Kim was also toasting Skims' new swim pop-up in Miami's Design District.)

Kim, who wore a silver custom Skims look, and Khloé, who donned an electric blue Mugler outfit, welcomed guests such as Lola Leon, Naomi Osaka, Karolina Kurkova, Eartheater, Candice Swanepoel. See the gallery, below, for more photos from the event.

Kim Kardashian, Lourdes Leon, Eartheater