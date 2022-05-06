KK channeled MM again after the Met Gala on Monday, dipping into the archive of Marilyn Monroe’s 1960s dresses.

​Kim Kardashian famously wore Monroe’s hand-beaded “Happy birthday, Mr. President” dress designed by Jean Louis — which she procured from the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum — to take pictures upon her arrival to the Met on Monday, changing into a replica of it once she went inside.

After the Met Gala, Kardashian donned a sequined green Norman Norell gown Monroe wore to the Golden Globes in 1962, where she was the recipient of the Henrietta Award for World Film Favorite.



“In my quest to find the Jean Louis hand beaded dress that I wore to the gala, I discovered @heritageauctions owned Marilyn’s iconic green sequined gown,” wrote Kardashian on Instagram.



“Further into my research I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was none other than my friend @jeffleatham. I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night.”



Kardashian interspersed photos of Monroe wearing the gown with shots of her wearing it in an Instagram carousel, which shows how she styled the gown differently than Monroe by opting to put her arms through two holes at the chest. Chrissy Teigen commented, “Wait so Marilyn didn’t put her arms through the armholes!? Iconic lol.”