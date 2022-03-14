Another day, another development in the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce saga.

It all started Monday when Ye took to Instagram to once again allege his ex was trying to keep him away from their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

"This was on my daughters back pack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week," the rapper captioned a photo of North's bag, which she decorated with enamel pins of her mom, dad and an alien.

"This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost," Ye continued. "As the priest of my him Don't worry Northy God is still alive."

According to TMZ though, Kim quickly called bullshit in the comments section, asking him to "please stop with this narrative," especially since he was "just here this morning picking up the kids for school."

Granted, this isn't the first time Ye's accused Kim of doing this, as he previously claimed his estranged wife of kidnapping their daughter Chicago after supposedly barring him from her joint birthday celebration with cousin Stormi Webster.

“I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he said in a video where he also accused Kim of playing "games" in their ongoing custody battle. However, he went on to say in a follow-up video that Stormi's dad, Travis Scott, eventually sent him the address.

At the time, sources said Kim was "shocked" by the allegation, as Ye was "never not invited." And while she didn't publicly address that particular incident, she did recently state in recent court documents that she had wanted to keep their divorce proceedings private.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” she said, later adding that "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

Then, came a series of videos posted by Ye this past weekend, in which he accused Kim of keeping North from him by not allowing her at his Sunday Service event. He also claimed she wouldn't let him weigh in on where the kids should go to school.

Shortly after Ye's latest attack, alleged text messages between Ye and Kim's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, were posted by the comedian's friend Dave Sirus. In the exchange, Pete told Ye to "grow the fuck up," before taunting him by sending a selfie of himself "in bed with your wife."

"I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet," Pete wrote, though he also went on to tell Ye he was willing to privately talk with him at the Beverly Hills Hotel "man to man."

"Let me help you man. I struggle with mental health stuff too. It's not an easy journey," he continued. "You don't have to feel this way anymore. There's no shame in having a little help. You'll be so happy and at peace."

See Kim's comment on Ye's post below.